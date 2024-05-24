The Important Tip That Will Save Shrimp Burgers From Falling Apart

If you're a pescatarian, you may be forgoing classic beef burgers this summer. But luckily, if you still want to enjoy a grilled patty and barbecue atmosphere with everyone else, shrimp burgers are a tasty alternative that pack in plenty of protein. You can still nestle them in between buttery buns or crisp lettuce, and pile on all the tasty toppings that you'd use with a meatier version.

The only downside to making shrimp patties by hand? Because the chopped up seafood still tends to be chunkier than ground beef, it's easy for these burgers to fall apart on the grill. Luckily, there's a way to prevent this from happening that requires absolutely no cooking technique. Simply refrigerate your patties for an hour before cooking them, which will help harden the shrimp's slippery consistency and keep the shape of your burgers intact (spoiler alert: this works for beef patties too).

You can also refrigerate your ingredients once they're mixed together, then make patties and stick them back in the fridge for about 10 minutes. Your mixture is exposed to plenty of heat as you're stirring the ingredients together by hand and forming the burgers, so a nice cool down helps enforce the structure you're looking for. If you're in a hurry, you can also pop them in the freezer for 15 minutes — but no longer, since freezing your patties entirely means they'll take longer to cook.