Tōkki Soju: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

In the world of Korean soju, the green bottle has always reigned supreme. And while it may be the most recognizable, there is more, and better, out there. That's where Tōkki Soju comes in: founded in 2016, Tōkki (pronounced toe-key), is a New York City-born spirit, but has all the markings of a traditional Korean soju, from the ingredients and production to how it's best enjoyed.

A distilled spirit typically made from grains such as barley, rice, or wheat, soju is a spirit on the rise. According to a report from market research firm Datassential, soju is found on 0.9% of menus in the United States, which is up 31% over the last four years. While this may seem like small potatoes overall, brands like Tōkki are helping to bring soju to the mainstream, introducing a unique and flavorful spirit to the masses.

To learn a bit more about Tōkki, we spoke with the company's founder, Brandon Hill. We covered some of the history of soju, as well as what makes Tōkki a special and worthwhile spirit. In addition to tasting notes, we've got some information to help you determine if Tōkki deserves a spot on your home bar, or if you'll be ordering it next time it pops up on a cocktail or restaurant menu.

