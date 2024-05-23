Canned Tomatoes Make Homemade Salsa Quick And Easy

Canned tomatoes are as much of a necessity as fresh tomatoes at home and in commercial kitchens. While fresh tomatoes are integral ingredients for sandwiches and salads, canned tomatoes are quick, easy, and flavorful ingredients that are the foundation of countless sauces and stews. And they're certainly the tastiest way to streamline a homemade salsa roja while also improving its flavors.

As fruits, tomatoes are seasonal ingredients that vary in sweetness and juiciness depending on the time of year. Canned tomatoes, however, are available year round, have a long shelf life, and are always juicy and flavorful. A good tomato-based salsa needs the juiciest, most umami-rich tomatoes to create the ideal consistency and flavor base. Canned tomatoes are stewed and salted, so the heat brings out a richer balance of umami and sweetness. Stewing the tomatoes also breaks them down into a tender, juicy consistency. Furthermore, canned tomatoes encompass a range of varieties, including whole, diced, and crushed, not to mention seasoned or fire-roasted options.

Canned tomatoes will save you the time and effort of deseeding and chopping fresh tomatoes. Plus, you'll use both the canned tomatoes and their juices, so all that's required is to open and pour a can of tomatoes into a mixing bowl or food processor along with the other ingredients your recipe specifies for a fresh and flavorful salsa in minutes.