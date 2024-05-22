Why Barbecue Became Significant To Juneteenth Celebrations

Juneteenth is one of the most significant holidays in the spring. And what better way to observe the occasion than with food? Juneteenth, which takes place on June 19, dates all the way back to 1865. Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in the U.S., Texas finally received news that the Union had won the Civil War, which led to over 250,000 freed slaves and the beginning of this important day for Black Americans. While Juneteenth is only commemorated for one day in some areas of the country, others recognize it for a week or even the whole month.

With all that time to celebrate, you'll want to have an array of tasty dishes on hand. One of the most significant Juneteenth meals is already a popular summer staple in the U.S. (and especially Texas): barbecue. Typically cooked outdoors, barbecued foods are often associated with a sense of community, which is one reason they were included in some of the earliest Juneteenth get-togethers. Plus, the gathering around a fire (or grill) may be a nod to West African cuisine, which often makes use of open pit cooking. And as Chef Dominique Leach told the Institute of Culinary Education, "There's something spiritual about firing up the grill with family and celebrating what we have overcome as Black Americans."