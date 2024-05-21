Mashed Potato Wrestling: A Messy And Beloved American Tradition

You've heard of mud wrestling and perhaps even Jell-O wrestling. Get ready to enter the world of sparring in a vat of mashed potatoes. Several American festivals offer the event in annual summer competitions, so you can head to Minnesota, Maine, or South Dakota to fulfill your fantasies of fighting an opponent while wading through a pool of creamy spuds. For those worried about food waste, the mashed-potato-filled fighting ring is opened up for cows to come snack on once the final match has concluded.

Typically, a small area lined with hay bales and covered with a tarp is filled with potato flakes, some potato chunks, and water. We have Minnesota's Potato Days Festival to thank for the activity. Since the late 1930s, the festival has offered potato peeling contests, a Miss Tater Tot Pageant, and a display of sculptures made from mashed potatoes. The wrestling component was introduced in the 1990s. As Explore Minnesota explains, "Virtually everything you could possibly do to a potato is done over the two days...pick it, peel it, fry it, race it, bake it; but most of all enjoy it!" And, of course, wrestle.

Though Minnesota's competition was canceled in 2023 — the company responsible for supplying potato flakes donated to families in need, instead — the 2024 season is packed with events such as a mashed potato eating contest, firemen's water fight, strongman competition, and a rodeo.