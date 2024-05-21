15 Best Restaurants On LA's Westside

Given its massive size, many of the best restaurants in Los Angeles are scattered across the city. While certain neighborhoods are known for having better restaurants than others, LA's Westside is home to plenty of well-known favorites and hidden gems. Though what is considered the "Westside" can vary depending on who you're asking, we considered anything west of the 405 to be fair game. The most popular Westside neighborhoods are of course, Venice and Santa Monica, but even Malibu has a restaurant or two worth driving across town for.

If you're in the mood for fresh seafood paired with a gentle ocean breeze, you're definitely in luck — but you'll also find solid tacos, traditional Italian fare, solid burgers, and one of the best sandwich shops in all of Los Angeles. Whether you're a Westside resident needing to expand your palate or an East LA local planning a foodie day by the beach, these are the 15 best restaurants on LA's Westside. As a Santa Monica local, I have had the pleasure of dining at every restaurant on this list.