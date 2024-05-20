Cookie Dough Is Your Secret For The Ultimate Dessert Egg Rolls

If you're looking for a new, unique dessert to try, you need to know about dessert egg rolls. We've all had an egg roll before, but usually, they contain savory ingredients, such as meat and veggies. To turn them into a delicious dessert with the help of a sweet, crave-worthy filling, grab some cookie dough.

You'll need a package of store-bought egg roll wrappers — or, if you're feeling ambitious, you can make homemade egg roll wrappers. You'll also need a tube of store-bought cookie dough, as long as it's edible, or you can make homemade edible cookie dough. To start, place an egg roll wrapper on a flat surface and add between 1 and 3 tablespoons of cookie dough to the middle, shaping it into a rectangular shape, then brush the sides of the wrapper with water. Take one corner of the roll and tuck it into the side of the dough, then roll it up, folding in the sides along the way. Repeat with as many egg rolls as desired.

Heat up ½ inch to 1 inch of oil in a pan over medium heat. When the oil has heated up, add two or three cookie dough egg rolls (depending on the size of the skillet) to the pan, cooking for one to two minutes on each side, or until golden brown. The result is a dessert that is crispy on the outside, but gooey in the middle — and full of tasty cookie dough flavor.