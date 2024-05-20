Cookie Dough Is Your Secret For The Ultimate Dessert Egg Rolls
If you're looking for a new, unique dessert to try, you need to know about dessert egg rolls. We've all had an egg roll before, but usually, they contain savory ingredients, such as meat and veggies. To turn them into a delicious dessert with the help of a sweet, crave-worthy filling, grab some cookie dough.
You'll need a package of store-bought egg roll wrappers — or, if you're feeling ambitious, you can make homemade egg roll wrappers. You'll also need a tube of store-bought cookie dough, as long as it's edible, or you can make homemade edible cookie dough. To start, place an egg roll wrapper on a flat surface and add between 1 and 3 tablespoons of cookie dough to the middle, shaping it into a rectangular shape, then brush the sides of the wrapper with water. Take one corner of the roll and tuck it into the side of the dough, then roll it up, folding in the sides along the way. Repeat with as many egg rolls as desired.
Heat up ½ inch to 1 inch of oil in a pan over medium heat. When the oil has heated up, add two or three cookie dough egg rolls (depending on the size of the skillet) to the pan, cooking for one to two minutes on each side, or until golden brown. The result is a dessert that is crispy on the outside, but gooey in the middle — and full of tasty cookie dough flavor.
How to serve the cookie dough egg rolls
These cookie dough egg rolls will taste delicious all on their own, straight from the pan, but they are also the perfect vessel to dress up using some other sweet ingredients. To start, add a dusting of powdered sugar. Additionally, since they are egg rolls after all, they may as well be served with some dipping sauces — hot fudge sauce, salted caramel sauce, or any type of fruit sauce are all great options. Or, if you want to add a boozy element to the dessert, you can pair it with whiskey dessert sauce. You can also add a dollop of whipped cream to the top, along with sprinkles or mini chocolate chips, and eat it with a fork instead.
Additionally, these dessert egg rolls pair exceptionally well with ice cream — we know cold ice cream loves a good warm pairing. The classic flavors of vanilla and chocolate are both tasty options — or, you can up the ante on the cookie dough theme and pair the cookie dough egg rolls with chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream. Whatever ice cream flavor you choose, feel free to make it into a sundae-like experience and add all the other toppings mentioned, such as whipped cream and hot fudge sauce.