Yes, You Can Mix Whiskey With Wine And You Absolutely Should

Need further convincing that the wine and whiskey combo works? Looking beyond simple 1:1 combinations, the world of cocktails is strangely promising when mixing these two beverages. One popular recipe is the Wine Old Fashioned, a blend of muddled fruits, simple syrup, any variety of sweet red wine, and rye whiskey or bourbon. Another option is the Whiskey Wine Spritz, which blends wine, whiskey, and soda water. Finally, why not try Whiskey Sangria? Start with a traditional Sangria recipe, pour red or white wine into a pitcher, and then add whiskey and other ingredients, such as whole fruits. Let it rest to the side so flavors can intensify and deepen.

And don't stop there! Feel free to take the opportunity to craft your own customized cocktail recipes. A small pour of wine can also contribute to lessening whiskey's harshness. So, what should you avoid? Some wine may contain too much sugar, making the mixed drink too acidic or sweet. Furthermore, from an aesthetic approach, if you mix red wine and whiskey, the color might not look nice. Does anyone really want to drink a faint, not-so-appealing brownish-purple beverage? (It's okay to say no.)

For others, drinking wine and whiskey together may seem almost blasphemous, and that's okay, too. While mixing wine and whiskey might seem strange, there's an opportunity to try anything once. It's all about finding the right proportion between the wine's subtle nuances and the whiskey's warmth and spice.