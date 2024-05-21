Yes, You Can Mix Whiskey With Wine And You Absolutely Should
Mixologists almost universally frown upon mixing wines and spirits, and for the most part, we can't blame them. Usually, when making a cocktail, bartenders will choose one alcoholic base and then build the drink around it. Furthermore, let's be clear — wine and whiskey are both excellent products on their own. However, a real thrill lies in their fusion. Some might say that grape and grain shouldn't be combined, but we're here to challenge that notion. The key to this strange partnership is to create a concoction that plays to the strengths of both beverages. So, where to get started? Which blends work best together?
To begin, a fundamental whiskey-wine combo has a simple ratio, representing about half of each. Include small amounts of both, then adjust the ratios gradually until you find a taste you like best. A playful combination would be to try an oaky bourbon with a white wine like Riesling or Moscato. The vanilla and caramel flairs of the whiskey and the citrusy sparkle of these bright varietals work well together. When it comes to reds, a richer Shiraz or Cabernet Sauvignon will be able to hold its own better alongside the burning warmth of ryes or Scotch whisky. Furthermore, the tannins in red wines can give lower-proofed whiskey a smoother finish. And finally, save room for a dynamic bourbon and sparkling wine combo.
Try a whiskey and wine cocktail
Need further convincing that the wine and whiskey combo works? Looking beyond simple 1:1 combinations, the world of cocktails is strangely promising when mixing these two beverages. One popular recipe is the Wine Old Fashioned, a blend of muddled fruits, simple syrup, any variety of sweet red wine, and rye whiskey or bourbon. Another option is the Whiskey Wine Spritz, which blends wine, whiskey, and soda water. Finally, why not try Whiskey Sangria? Start with a traditional Sangria recipe, pour red or white wine into a pitcher, and then add whiskey and other ingredients, such as whole fruits. Let it rest to the side so flavors can intensify and deepen.
And don't stop there! Feel free to take the opportunity to craft your own customized cocktail recipes. A small pour of wine can also contribute to lessening whiskey's harshness. So, what should you avoid? Some wine may contain too much sugar, making the mixed drink too acidic or sweet. Furthermore, from an aesthetic approach, if you mix red wine and whiskey, the color might not look nice. Does anyone really want to drink a faint, not-so-appealing brownish-purple beverage? (It's okay to say no.)
For others, drinking wine and whiskey together may seem almost blasphemous, and that's okay, too. While mixing wine and whiskey might seem strange, there's an opportunity to try anything once. It's all about finding the right proportion between the wine's subtle nuances and the whiskey's warmth and spice.