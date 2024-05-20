The Proper Way To Store Rhubarb In The Fridge

Whether you want to call it a vegetable (since it looks like one) or a fruit (because it's often used in desserts), you can cook with rhubarb for both sweet and savory dishes. Unfortunately, it's quite perishable and will only last a few days if left on the countertop. So, if you have more than you can use immediately, the best place to store rhubarb is in the fridge.

When refrigerating rhubarb, keep it unwashed and trim off both ends of the stalk — the root end is hard and inedible, while the leaves are toxic and, therefore, dangerous to consume. Next, wrap the full-length stalks in a damp cloth or paper towel and stash them in a plastic bag. Poke holes all around the bag or just leave it open to ensure enough air circulation to prevent the build-up of ethylene gas — a plant hormone that speeds up ripening.

Finally, place the wrapped stalks in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator. This drawer is designed to maintain the optimal humidity level, and because of this, it's one of the great ways to keep your vegetables fresher longer. Stored this way, your rhubarb can last up to three weeks. However, note that if you had already cut the stalks into smaller pieces but followed these same steps to refrigerate them, they're likely to last for a shorter period (2-4 days) because the chopped ends increase the surface area susceptible to rot.