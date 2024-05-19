Cube Steak Vs Salisbury Steak: What's The Difference?

Some nostalgic foods keep coming back in style simply because they have the potential to be so tasty when made with care. For example, beef steak served with flavorful gravy, like cube steak and Salisbury steak, has a timeless appeal. You might have had a run-in with an under-seasoned, overcooked version of either of these old classics drowning in poorly made gravy in a school cafeteria or a frozen dinner. But we promise that both of these can be much more than those dismal memories.

Although both recipes have "steak" in their names, only cube steak qualifies as the usual definition of steak — an actual slice of meat. The steak in a Salisbury recipe is formed from ground beef instead, which is seasoned, seared, and shaped into a steak-like patty. Gravy figures into the equation for serving both of these steaks, partly for adding flavor, and partly for contributing moisture. A good sauce is worth the effort, and these recipes are proof.