Transform Hot Dogs Into Kid-Friendly Octopus Creations For Your Next Barbecue

When it comes to hosting a barbecue, it's easy to come up with foods for the adults to indulge in, from grilled meats to all of the best BBQ sides. But, in many cases, you also need to come up with some dishes that the kids (and fun-loving adults) will love, too — and this is where the hot dog octopus comes in. The hot dog octopus is actually exactly what it sounds like: a cooked hot dog that is sliced so that it looks like an octopus.

Here's what you do. Take uncooked hot dogs — or, if you need to make a vegetarian version, plant-based hot dogs will work just as well — and cut them directly in half, horizontally, to make two pieces that each have the rounded top. Then, on the flat side, slice partway up the side, making two pieces (that are still connected at the top). Then, repeat with each side, slicing each piece in half again to make four total pieces. Repeat once more. After this, there should be eight pieces, or "tentacles," at the bottom, all connected to the rounded top.

From there, cook the hot dogs. You can do this on the grill along with your other barbecue dishes, or on the stovetop if you want to save grill space. After the hot dogs are cooked, there's just one step left: make the octopus's smiley face. To do this, you can either cut the shape of the eyes and a mouth with a knife or use a condiment, such as mayonnaise, to paint the face onto the hot dogs.