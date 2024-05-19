Ina Garten's 3-Ingredient Chicken Dinner Is Practically Made For Beginners

While Ina Garten is known for her elegant, often elaborate dinner party recipes, she's as much a fan of quick meals as the rest of us. Consequently, Garten has plenty of tricks up her sleeve to make easy, quick dinners that still uphold her standard of culinary sophistication. In her cookbook, "Barefoot Contessa at Home," Garten features a three-ingredient dinner recipe that was made for beginner cooks.

Her recipe for chicken with goat cheese and basil is an all-in-one sheet pan meal that takes only 10 minutes to prepare and around 40 minutes to cook. She uses herb and garlic-infused goat cheese to impart even more savory ingredients to complement the sweet and earthy basil leaves. The recipe calls for boneless chicken breasts with the skin on, which Garten admits might be a special order from your local meat counter. However, the skin is the tasty hood that contains the goat cheese and basil.

Garten prepares the chicken right on the sheet pan by peeling back the skin, topping the flesh with thick discs of goat cheese and fresh basil leaves, then stretching the skin back over the ingredients to seal them in. Finally, she drizzles olive oil and a generous helping of salt and fresh cracked pepper over the skin before sliding the pan into the oven to bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 to 40 minutes.