The Best Way To Store Homemade Carrot Cake And How Long It Lasts

Carrot cake is a treat that lets you enjoy the best of both worlds. It's a sweet, indulgent dessert that's paired with healthy fresh produce, nuts, and dried fruits. So, after baking one of these cakes at home, it makes sense why you'd want to store it properly to keep it fresh and tasty for as long as possible. To continue enjoying this delicious confection for no more than three days, you can simply keep it at room temperature if it hasn't been iced.

Remember to wrap the cake tightly with plastic wrap or store it in an airtight container first. On the other hand, if you need to keep the carrot cake for longer, then pop it in the fridge covered in plastic wrap and/or packaged in an airtight container. This way, it will keep fresh for up to a week. For homemade carrot cake that you've already iced with cream cheese frosting, refrigeration is a must to prevent melting. Iced cake will also last about one week in the fridge.

Note that, while frosting is known to shield the cake from some moisture loss, it's still better to cover your cake before placing it in the fridge to avoid odor absorption or contamination from other items. To do this without ruining your beautiful decoration, you can use a cake dome or improvise by placing the cake on a plate and inverting a bowl over it, then wrapping the whole setup with plastic wrap. But if you really want your carrot cake to last as long as possible, you'll need to freeze it.