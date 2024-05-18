The Times When It's Beneficial To Preheat Your Cast Iron Bakeware

Once you master how to use cast iron, your food becomes infinitely better. Steaks always have a delicious sear, stir-fried veggies are crisper than before, and eggs slide out like a dream. On the other hand, your baked items may still be suffering. Depending on what you're making, you may not need to preheat your cast iron bakeware.

Preheating the cast iron is recommended for goods like quickbreads, pizza, and biscuits. Not only is the crispness integral to these dishes, but the higher temperatures are beneficial, as well. For biscuits, the high heat cooks them quickly, giving them their signature flaky layers and fluffy center. With pizza, preheating the cast iron is similar to pre-baking the crust. Preheating is also necessary for quickbread, ensuring an evenly-cooked crust.

You can also preheat for dishes with ready-to-eat components. With peach cobbler, for example, peaches can be eaten straight from the can, so there's no need to worry about them being undercooked. What you do need to worry about is whether the cobbler will fall apart. By preheating the pan, the exterior of the cobbler will develop a delicious crisp that holds the peaches together. The same goes for apple crisps, which rely on the crunchy coating to live up to its name. Preheating a cast iron isn't necessary for pasta bakes, but if you prefer it with a crisp crust, then go ahead. Plus, preheating will help dry up any excess moisture left from boiling the pasta.