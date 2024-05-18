Hennessy Master Blender's Selection No. 5 Brings Artisan Craft To An Exclusive Brand

Imagine having a lot of high-quality materials that just aren't right for a particular job. That's an issue Hennessy faces on a regular basis. The storied cognac blender buys up vast amounts of "eau-de-vie" — which is the unaged distilled spirit brandies and cognacs are made from. Sampled by a panel of master tasters, the eau-de-vie are selected by batch to blended together and age into the final Hennessy products.

Given its popularity, you can expect Hennessy needs to buy lots of eau-de-vie. However, not all make the cut. There's nothing wrong with the batches that don't go on to become Hennessy XO, V.S. or V.S.O.P. — they may in fact, be wonderful eau-de-vies. They're just not what Hennessy's master blenders are looking for. Normally, these unselected eau-de-vies just don't fit the flavor profile of the classic product — allegedly, Hennessy V.S.O.P. has tasted the same since when King George IV requested a "very superior old pale" back in the 18th century.

When Hennessey has high-quality (leftover) eau-de-vie on its hands, the company won't waste or resell it. Instead, it lets its master blenders go wild, and create something unique from the better samples they've tasted. This is where Hennessy's "Master Blender" editions are born from. Every once in awhile, these blends emerge into the world of cognac, and at a recent Hennesy event, we were fortunate enough to have a taste of the Selection No. 5.

