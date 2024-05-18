Are Swiss And Cube Steak The Same Thing?

Let's face it — beef nomenclature is confusing. Consult a guide to the different cuts of steak, and all the options available at a butcher counter can seem overwhelming. Throw in the fact that many pieces have multiple names, and navigating all the possibilities may feel downright impossible.

Well, with some internet guidance — or perhaps a chat with a friendly butcher — certain confusions can be rectified. Take the distinction between Swiss and cube steak. The names may evoke different associations, but they actually refer to the same thing.

Such a steak doesn't refer to a specific part of the beef but rather a processing style. Cuts that are naturally less tender go into an industrial meat tenderizer, which imprints them with the checkered pattern. Such a design is the clever reason cube steak got its name. And its alternate title doesn't refer to the European nation but instead to the method of imprinting, which is called swissing. While it might go by two different names, this cut is a delicious type of beef ready for many preparations.