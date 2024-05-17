How Common Mixers Are Ruining Your Whiskey Cocktails

The concept behind that old adage "don't cook with a wine you wouldn't want to drink" applies to any thing you put in your cocktail glass, too. Don't mix up just any old ingredient in your favorite drink recipes. That old, preserved lemon or lime juice in a bottle (even worse — the plastic squeezer) or the suspiciously cheap bottle of sweet and sour mix with a long list of ingredients are unlikely to make your tastebuds happy sipped solo. We can guarantee it's not going to improve the taste of your whiskey cocktail, either.

Citrus is used to balance drink flavors, and fresh juice doesn't stay flavorful very long. As it ages, bitterness develops. When it's bottled and sold as a shelf-stable product, small amounts of chemicals like sodium benzoate and sodium metabisulfite are added to prevent mold and bacteria growth in the bottle. You'll find some of those same chemicals in bottled simple syrup and mixers like inexpensive grenadine, too. If you enjoy the taste of whiskey, don't ruin a drink with bad mixers that impart unfortunate bitterness or sulfur notes.