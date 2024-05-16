The Etiquette Tip To Keep In Mind When Enjoying Japanese BBQ

Japanese culture is well-known for its beauty, efficiency, and etiquette. Yakiniku, or Japanese BBQ, is a culinary tradition that reflects these three descriptors perfectly. An adaptation of Korean barbecue, Yakiniku is a grill-it-yourself communal barbecue experience in which parties of two or more gather around a table with a built-in grill to dine on bite-sized pieces of different cuts of meat.

Every aspect of Yakiniku is catered for convenience. Most Japanese BBQ restaurants are high-end, with staff to light the grill and each piece of meat is cut to cook quickly and make the perfect bite-sized morsel. While you must cook your own meat, the novelty of cooking and eating together is what makes Yakiniku special. The proper etiquette for a harmonious Japanese BBQ experience is to allow every member of your group to cook a morsel simultaneously.

Therefore, you'll wait for everyone to place a cut of meat on the grill before adding any extra pieces. It would be rude to crowd the grill with only your meat as it would defeat the purpose of communal eating, transforming it into an individualistic experience. Of course, each person can prepare their meat to their own standards by deciding how long to cook their meat, as well as which dipping sauces and garnishes will be doled out to each piece.