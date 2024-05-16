Consider This Tip Before Using A Sweet Marinade With Beef

While a good steak can go directly onto a grill, for many beef cuts, a marinade is an indispensable step. Consider the sweet and salty notes of Korean bulgogi, or the cumin, citrus and spice in an aromatic carne asada. The beef softens due to the inclusion of acid and salt, while an oil component adds a bit of moisture. Other marinade ingredients are there to provide flavor, by adhering to the exterior of the cut.

This tenderizing quality can be attained by using sugar, too — in whatever type it's integrated. Sugar not only adds an obvious sweetness, but also enhances those charred grill marks. Upon contact with heat, it'll smoke up and also crisp up the external texture. But before you start sprinkling sugar all over your beef, note that if you're using a whole sugar — especially varieties with larger crystals such as brown sugar — you'll want to dissolve it prior to application.

This way, the sweetener won't clump together, ensuring the beef is evenly coated. And, it'll let the sugar dissolve further into the meat, which will allow the marinade flavor to mingle better. It's a simple step, but one with delicious pay-off.