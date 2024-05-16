The Best Vegan Substitute For Beef Stroganoff

Beef stroganoff is a classic dish — but it is, obviously, not vegetarian-friendly, so it's something that vegetarians and vegans have likely assumed that they'll just have to skip. Well, as it turns out, there's a vegan-friendly ingredient that works as a substitute for beef in a stroganoff recipe: mushrooms.

Thanks to mushroom's umami-rich flavor and meaty texture, mushrooms make for a great meat alternative — the flavor will be similar (especially with the right blend of spices) and the texture difference, when mixed into a bigger recipe, will be basically impossible to notice. After all, this is why mushrooms often show up in meat-free recipes, such as mushroom-based veggie burgers and BBQ mushroom sandwiches that are similar to pulled pork; in fact, there are plenty of ways to turn mushrooms into plant-based meat dishes.

Our for vegan mushroom stroganoff lays out exactly how to make the swap. To get the flavor just right, you'll start by sauteeing the onions and garlic, then adding in the mushrooms and the blend of spices, which includes paprika and nutritional yeast (the latter of which brings in extra umami). The dish is brought together with another substitute, vegetable stock (as traditional recipes use beef stock), but, again, there is so much flavor from the mushrooms and spices that the end product will be just as satisfying and savory as the traditional dish.