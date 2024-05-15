The Key Step You Shouldn't Skip When Freezing Refried Canned Beans

Refried beans are one of the absolute best canned foods to stock in your pantry. The savory beans come in handy when making enchiladas, tostadas, tacos, and basically any Mexican recipe you're cooking. That said, you won't always need to use an entire can, which means you might want to stow away the rest of them in the freezer. When that happens, make sure you take those leftover refried beans out of the can first.

It's so easy to just cover up an opened can of refried beans and store it in the freezer, but this method can generate a mess that no one wants to clean up. Canned refried beans contain liquid that will eventually freeze when placed in colder temperatures. As the liquid expands, it may cause the can to explode. When the can is forcefully opened, the beans are exposed to bacteria in the freezer air. Furthermore, thawing the beans while they're still in the can could also lead to bacterial growth.

Instead, remove the leftover refried beans and place them in airtight, freezer-safe containers before storing. It's best to portion them out into small containers for future servings, as refreezing food that has been thawed could make it too soft. Finally, label each container with the date you put it in the freezer — the beans should last for three months and potentially up to a year.