This Is How An Executive Chef Slow Cooks Lamb For Perfectly Flavorful Results Every Time

Lamb is an underutilized meat in America, but that doesn't mean you need to learn anything too complicated to cook it at home. While the USDA says that the average person in the United States eats over 90 pounds of chicken per year, they will eat only a pound of lamb or mutton. Part of this is cultural, we're all about beef and poultry, but it's also price, as lamb racks and rib chops go for a pretty penny at the supermarkets that do bother to carry them. But there are some cheaper options, like lamb shoulder or lamb shanks, that have that flavorful, grassy taste you want if you just know how to cook them right. Those cuts that are tough, with lots of connective tissue, and meat like that usually calls for slow cooking to get the best result. So Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Wissam Baki, the executive chef of AMAL in Miami, to get his advice for perfectly slow-cooked lamb.

Baki says, "The best way [to] slow-cook lamb is to marinate the cuts," which can be done for as little as four hours for small cuts, and up to 24 hours for larger ones. Baki told us that for a good lamb marinade, he uses "a mix of onion, celery, cinnamon sticks, carrots, leeks, cloves, thyme, rosemary, and red wine to impart extra flavor."