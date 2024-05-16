Genius Ways To Use Butter Powder Like A Recipe Developer

Buttered powder is a helpful ingredient to keep for when you've run out of fresh butter, forgotten to add it to your shopping list, or don't use enough butter to warrant buying a whole stick and potentially having it go to waste. This underrated ingredient should be a staple in your pantry. It's perfect for when you're in a pinch, and, because it's shelf stable and doesn't need refrigeration, it's great for times of power cuts, natural disasters like flooding or hurricanes, or if you have a broken refrigerator. If this still sounds strange to you, think of a box of mac and cheese where you've reconstituted a packet of cheese powder without thinking twice. Butter powder works the same and only needs water added to it for it to become rehydrated, thick, and spreadable.

You can also use it as is, as a powder, which is especially handy if you want to add a butter flavor without the grease. Butter powder has been dehydrated from all liquid (and then ground to a powder), so it won't melt the same way that regular butter does. However, it's still an incredibly versatile ingredient. As a professional cook and caterer, I use butter powder in various ways to enhance my cooking, especially in outdoor or volatile environments. I also regularly take it along on camping trips. If you're curious about it but unsure how to use it, don't despair. Here are some genius ways to use butter powder in your recipes.