How Many Glasses Of Wine Are Typically In A Can?

Canned wine is a convenient way to take your spirits on the road. There's no need for complicated bottle openers, toting heavy glass, worrying about breakage (either full or empty), or stress about how to pack up any leftovers to bring them home safely. The can may also be used as your drinking vessel in a pinch, although we'd usually recommend pouring it into a glass. You might be used to knowing how much wine to buy (or drink) based on the number of bottles, though, so you'll need a new wine math to stock your parties, and also to know how much alcohol you've sipped.

Cans come in three different volumes by law: 187 ml (6 oz), 250 ml (8 oz), or 375 ml (12 oz) — put your metric thinking cap on, because wine containers are usually measured in milliliters. The suggested serving size of wine of a glass of wine — what you'd get at a restaurant with careful attention to pouring — is 5 ounces, or 148 ml. So the smallest can of wine has slightly more than a glass, but is pretty much a normal pour. The other two cans, which look just like standard beverage cans, have more than one glass inside — either two smallish 4 oz glasses or two 6 oz servings of wine.