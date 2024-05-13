The Simple Ingredient Swap To Use When You're Low On Beef Broth

Whether you're whipping up a stew or in need of the perfect liquid base for your braised brisket, a hearty beef broth will always come to the rescue. Ideally, your cupboards would be stocked with the stuff whenever you're in need of it, but as most home cooks know, sometimes the one ingredient you need to finish dinner is the one ingredient you forgot to pick up at the grocery store. Hey, we've all been there. Luckily, there's almost always a solution — or a pretty good substitution.

In the case of beef broth, there are actually quite a few. Some of the best beef broth substitutions include similarly savory chicken or vegetable broths, bouillon cubes or even dashi, the staple broth used in Japanese cuisine. But if you don't have any of those ingredients on hand either, one of the simplest swaps you can make involves a soybean-derived condiment you probably have a bottle of in your fridge — or, at least, a few leftover packets of from your last Chinese food takeout order. Yep, we're talking about some regular ol' soy sauce. Rich with umami flavor and the same savory saltiness of a classic beef broth, the versatile ingredient will work as a great alternative.