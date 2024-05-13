Irish Whiskey Is Ideal For Loyal Rum Drinkers Who Want To Explore

For lovers of spirits, there is much to explore within a single liquor style. Just consider the 30 or so agave species that go into mezcal varieties for every level of expertise. And then there are all the types of brandy, which range from apple-based calvados to dry and floral Peruvian pisco. That's not even mentioning beloved liquors like rum and whiskey — which also come in many delicious expressions.

So, if barrel-aged rums are your sipping go-to, but you're keen to break into other spirit styles, consider sampling Irish whiskey. Even though the liquors are made from distinct ingredients in vastly different locales, there's a surprising amount of overlap. Irish whiskey packs in lightly sweet, earthy, and fruity notes, with a distinct flavor coming from the barrel. It's a style known for its smoothness, with a relatively open-ended composition of ingredients and distillation types. Such characteristics make it similar to dark and golden rums, which — depending on the producer — also pack in a sugary, fruit-forward, and barrel-driven palate. In fact, the spirits are even similar enough to be swapped in cocktails, too.