The Rubber Glove Trick For Peeling Garlic Quickly

With garlic indispensable to cooking, it's not surprising that there are more than a dozen hacks for peeling this spice like a pro. However, it is impossible to declare which one of them is the overall best. Choosing the right method to use highly depends on what you're planning to cook, how much you need to peel, and how much time you have. When you want to do quick work of your garlic prep (and frankly, who doesn't?) and prefer that its flavor doesn't overpower a dish, turn an unused rubber glove into a DIY garlic peeler.

In his YouTube demonstration of this rubber glove trick, Jamie Oliver made a tube by cutting off one of the glove's fingers and its tip. The resulting small, soft cylinder had a big enough circumference to fit a garlic clove. Oliver then placed the garlic-stuffed tube on a flat surface and rolled it back and forth, exerting a little pressure from his palm. When he took the clove out, its skin, including the parchment-like protective layers, had loosened enough that they could be easily pulled off. According to the chef, the process took no more than 60 seconds.

This quick trick is actually an inexpensive version of using a commercial garlic peeler. Made of silicone, the kitchen device uses friction to break the bond between the garlic and its skin. Although softer and less structured than a silicon cylinder, an improvised tube cut from a rubber glove works on the same principle.