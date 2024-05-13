How Long Applesauce Stays Fresh After Opening

How can you tell if your applesauce is past its prime? Use your nose to see if the smell of your puree has gone bad. Additionally, you want to look for changes in color, and of course mold growth. When applesauce is excessively light in color or excessively dark, you may need to pitch it. If you detect any of these changes, be safe and toss it. Of course, if you know you can't consume applesauce after opening or making it, you can always prep it for the freezer. This will extend its life for about six months.

To freeze both store-bought and homemade applesauce, you may want to break out the ice cube trays and fill them with the pureed fruit. Place the trays in the freezer for a couple of hours to solidify and then pop them out of the tray. Place the cubes in a freezer-safe container and you can enjoy your applesauce whenever you get a hankering. When you go to thaw it, you will find it has a little bit of an icy consistency that has a frozen applesauce ice texture and is absolutely delicious. Just remember, do not store glass containers in the freezer unless you know they are freezer-safe. If you do not heed this guidance, you may learn the hard way the glass will crack and leave you with a not-so-fun clean-up.