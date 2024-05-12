The Basic Trader Joe's Seasoning You'll Never Find In Our Pantry

Trader Joe's is famous for carrying a diverse array of unique, internet-viral food products you can't find anywhere else. From the frozen food section to the snack aisle, the grocer hardly misses — but there is a certain Trader Joe's seasoning that you'll never find in our pantry. Don't get us wrong: There are TJ's seasonings we never skip, like the furikake Japanese seasoning blend and the trendy Everything But The Bagel seasoning. But when it came to the Cheesy Seasoning blend, our taste testers were rightfully skeptical.

Trader Joe's Cheesy Seasoning blend likely wouldn't strike you as anything out of the ordinary. Described as a topping for everything from pizza to popcorn and pasta, you might see this product as TJ's spin on a cheesy chip seasoning, with an organic twist. Spoilers: It's not nearly as good as that.

In Tasting Table's ranking of 18 Trader Joe's seasoning blends, our taste testers found that — despite the promise of familiar flavors like cheddar cheese and herbs — the Cheesy Season blend had an artificial cheese flavor that was almost impossible to mask. The taste was likened to Cheez Whiz, tainting everything it touched. What did TJ's do wrong? To start with, the blend lacked a certain ingredient that could have cut the artificiality, and when they didn't see it on the label, our testers admitted that their expectations weren't too high.