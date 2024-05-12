Why Tomato Wine Looks Nothing Like You Would Expect

Grapes may be the go-to ingredient used in winemaking, but that doesn't mean they're the only option. The reality is that wonderfully complex wines can be crafted with anything from earthy avocados to heirloom tomatoes. Albeit unconventional, the latter can produce a wine that teems with an abundance of nuanced aromas and flavors, rivaling that of a conventional wine. Yet, far from the fire engine red hue that might be expected, tomato wine has a more subtle coloring. The question we're asking is, why?

Making tomato wine entails a nearly identical vinification process to traditional winemaking. Similar to grapes, tomatoes are crushed and fermented with yeast all before being bottled. However, given that tomatoes and grapes are two uniquely different types of produce, it only makes sense that they would behave differently when vinified. That said, despite their deeply crimson hue, color can't be easily extracted from tomatoes during winemaking due to the composition of their skins.

Unlike grape skins, tomato skins lack necessary levels of tannins. Since tannins are what give a wine its hue, tannin-weak tomatoes won't impart much color, regardless of how long they're macerated in the juice. As a result, tomato wine will always appear less pigmented, similar to a golden-hued white wine. Another role of tannins is to increase flavor and texture, but that doesn't mean a tomato wine void of these polyphenolic compounds lacks depth. In fact, quite the contrary is true.