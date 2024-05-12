The Caffeine Content In Alani Energy Drinks And How It Compares To Celsius

Tasty and life-saving as they may be when you're nodding off at 3 p.m., energy drinks can be a bit mysterious. Some contain healthier ingredients like green tea and vitamin C, while others are packed full of sugar and artificial flavors. But perhaps the most important part — and the reason we're drinking these beverages in the first place — is their caffeine content. And unlike a cup of coffee, it can vary widely from brand to brand.

Thankfully, we've rounded up the amount of caffeine in 34 of the most popular energy drinks on the market to help you determine which one to go for. But for now, let's spotlight two brands that claim to use better-for-you ingredients: Alani and Celsius. Both companies offer cans with cute packaging, vitamin B, and zero grams of sugar. Most notably, the Alani Energy Drinks and classic Celsius sparkling beverages contain 200 mg of caffeine per 12 fl oz serving. So if you're only comparing these brands based on how wired they'll get you, you can swap one for the other.