The Store-Bought Tortilla Brand You Should Keep Out Of Your Grocery Cart

There's a reason why Linda Bastianich finds flatbread so fascinating — because every culture has its own form of it. Roti in India, focaccia in Italy, pita in the Middle East, and, in Mesoamerica, it's the tortilla. Tortillas are the vessels that hold all of your beloved South and Central American dishes together. For so many recipes, tortillas are the foundation. If they're not up to par, whatever you're serving is — to put it blankly — doomed.

There's perhaps no better test for a tortilla than rolling a burrito, where the technique of folding the tortilla is as important as the tortilla itself. The wrong one will lack adequate elasticity, causing it to tear — or worse —break under the pressure of your first bite, sending the fillings straight into your lap. To avoid the frustration and the mess, there's one store-bought tortilla brand you should keep out of your grocery cart, and that's Old El Paso.

In Tasting Table's ranking of 12 store-bought tortilla brands from worst to best, Old El Paso flour tortillas for burritos came in last. Our taste testers tried giving them the benefit of the doubt, suggesting that they could have just got a bad batch — but, at the end of the day, these tortillas were dry, patchy, and strangely crusty. Described as rubbery as opposed to elastic, it's safe to say that Old El Paso tortillas fail the burrito test. If you let them in your grocery cart, they'll likely fail you too.