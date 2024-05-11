Amplify Your Roasted Vegetables With A Flavorful Oil Substitute

Most roasted vegetables get a quick toss in oil and seasonings before a stint in the oven. Oils provide an essential coating to prevent the veggies from burning or drying out, bind seasonings, and add a bit of fatty richness. However, spice or herb compound butter is the oil substitute that'll take your roasted vegetables to the most flavorful heights.

Butter on its own is one of the most delicious cooking fats, providing a creamy, sumptuous coating for everything from sauteed vegetables to grilled cheese sandwiches. Infusing butter with fresh herbs or spices to create a compound butter will supplement its dairy richness with savory, spicy, and zesty flavors. Plus, as it cooks, butter caramelizes, bringing both sweetness and a crispy crust to your vegetables as they roast in the oven.

Since butter has a smoke point lower than most roasting temperatures, you might be skeptical of swapping it out with fats like olive or avocado oil that can withstand a 400-degree Fahrenheit heat. However, you can get around this issue by using clarified butter or ghee. Clarified butter is butter that's had its water and milk solid content removed, leaving only pure butterfat. This process effectively raises butter's smoke point allowing you to use it at roasting temperatures. Plus, if you make clarified butter at home, you can season the drained, melted butter to create a clarified compound butter for your veggies.