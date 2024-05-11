The Key To Flavorful Grilled Corn On The Cob Is The Butter Mixture

Corn season is on the way and with it comes the opportunity to make grilled corn. If you've already got your grilling technique down pat, consider focusing on seasonings next.

For some people, jazzing up an ear of corn with anything but butter and salt is sacrilege. Sure, sometimes simple is best — especially if you have a really spectacular ear of corn. Homegrown heirloom variety? You don't need to gild the lily. But run-of-the-mill corn, even succulent, height-of-the-season corn fresh from the farmer's market, can benefit from a little something extra.

The wonderful thing about corn is its versatility. While the vegetable is native to the Americas, it has found its way around the world, adapting to new cuisines along the way. It works as a vehicle for high-impact spices — but doesn't overwhelm subtle seasonings, either. It pairs with sweet flavors just as well as savory ones. It's a blank slate.

If you're ready to dive in and try something unexpected next time you fire up the grill, check out our list of ways to season corn on the cob. But if you're part of the butter-and-salt-only camp, don't balk at corn seasoned with pickle juice or maple mustard. Start small and master the basics: Once you see how a simple garlic butter mixture works, you'll realize just how much potential a simple ear of corn has.