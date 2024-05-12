Pickles Are The Secret Ingredient For Thirst Quenching Lemonade This Summer

After a long, hot day running around in the summer sun, a cold glass of classic lemonade is the ultimate thirst-quenching beverage ... or is it? It's true that this chilled, sweet-and-sour drink is an ideal way to cool down when the temperatures climb, but there are plenty of ways to make it even more refreshing, like adding mint, watermelon, or seltzer. And if you're a die-hard pickle fan (or even if you're not), you'll want to try adding these briny veggies to your lemonade this summer.

Pickles and lemonade sound like they would clash at first, but stay with us here — the latter is sweet and sour from the sugar and lemons, but it's lacking in salty, briny flavors. Not only does salt bring its own taste but it can actually enhance the sweetness of your beverage, which makes it a beneficial addition to lemonade. Plus, pickles (and their juice) are chock-full of electrolytes, which are crucial for replenishing and rehydrating our bodies after sweating and exercising. So, not only are you whipping up a beverage that appeals to a multitude of your tastebuds but you'll actually reap the thirst-quenching benefits of these jarred veggies as well.