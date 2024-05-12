8 Signs Your Bartender Is Probably Not Making Your Cocktail Correctly

Every time you go out with friends to get a drink or two, you risk encountering all kinds of bummers: bad music, bad pick-up lines, and perhaps worst of all, bad cocktails. As consumers and drink aficionados, we can't all be experts, but we can tell when a drink is good and when we could have saved ourselves the $14.

To pinpoint some bartending red flags that you should look for on your next evening out, we enlisted the help of Axel Pimentel, a Mexico City bartender whose career has included stints at some of the most prestigious bars in town, including beloved spots like Licorería Limantour and Fifty Mils. These days, Pimentel is the Corporate Bartender at Casa Pedro Domecq, where he works with the Remy Martin portfolio and leads the educational program Domecq Academy. When he's not teaching industry fellows or amateur bartenders how to shake the perfect cocktail, he's helping us avoid poorly mixed drinks. Here are eight signs that your bartender may be making a mixology faux pas.