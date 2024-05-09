The Key Ingredient For Flavorful Chicken Casserole Is Likely Already In Your Pantry

The joy of a chicken casserole is in its loose assembly, which allows you to use an array of ingredients to pull together a comforting meal. Maybe you rely on a can of condensed soup for creaminess or use rotisserie chicken to make the meal faster. No matter what your sworn-by chicken casserole ingredients might be, there's a strong case to be made for tossing in some dried herbs such as oregano and thyme.

In fact, we think dried herbs are an essential component that gives the chicken casserole layers of flavor. Take a note from Tasting Table's recipe for classic chicken casserole created by recipe developer Molly Madigan Pisula. "The dried herbs in this recipe really take it up a notch," Pisula says. "They pair well with the chicken and mushrooms in this dish but add another layer of flavor."

You might think that fresh herbs are the move, but there's a reason why dried herbs work so well in a chicken casserole. Fresh herbs lose taste and texture in casseroles whereas dried herbs rely on cooking time to release those layers of flavors. It's also easy to use whatever dried herbs are already in the cabinet and pantry, and they don't require rinsing and chopping like their fresh counterparts so it also saves time.