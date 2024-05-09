Soffritto Is The Secret To More Complex Store-Bought Tomato Sauce

An aromatic sauté is at the foundation of many stews, sauces, and stir-fries around the globe. While you've probably heard of the French mirepoix or the Cajun holy trinity, Italian soffritto stands out in taste and texture, providing a burst of flavor that your store-bought tomato sauce needs.

We've already laid out what Italian soffritto is and how it distinguishes itself from the French variety with its ultra-thin paste-like dice and longer cooking period, resulting in a more caramelized and complex savory foundation. Meaning "slightly fried" in Italian, soffritto caramelizes diced onions, celery, and carrots in olive oil, instilling a much earthier and sweeter base than a butter-based mirepoix. It's a common foundation for many Italian dishes including risotto, minestrone, and a meaty ragù a la Bolognese.

In fact, many households make a giant batch of soffritto to use with the leftovers in a variety of meals for the coming week. While numerous store-bought pasta sauce brands provide a diverse array of flavors and consistencies, the bright acidity and umami-richness of stewed tomatoes are often the star of the show. A slightly sweet, earthy, and aromatic foundation is the perfect complement to the savory tartness of tomatoes. Plus, a soffritto will also bolster tomato sauce's texture with a thickness that'll melt in your mouth with each bite.