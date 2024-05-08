The Best Way To Make Quiche Ahead Of Time And Store It In The Freezer

Quiche is not only filling and delicious, but it's a great dish to feed a crowd. Maybe you have a simple quiche Lorraine planned, or maybe you want to make something more complex like a loaded vegetarian quiche. Either way, you can make it ahead of time to make your morning less hectic, then freeze it until the morning of.

There are actually a few options when it comes to freezing quiche, such as freezing a baked quiche or freezing the dough separate from the filling. However, freezing it after it's been baked may lead to the crust becoming soggy or the eggs overcooking when reheated. Meanwhile, freezing the filling and crust separately is a bit more work, both before freezing and when it comes time to thaw and serve it. This leads us to the best option: Prepare the quiche as a whole, then freeze it before baking.

To freeze an uncooked quiche, begin by making sure both the crust and filling are at room temperature, then assemble. Place in the freezer, uncovered, until frozen solid, which should take about two to three hours. Remove the frozen quiche from the pan and wrap it up tightly with plastic wrap. Finally, store it in the freezer for up to three months.