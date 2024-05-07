Canned Vienna Sausages Are The Key To Quicker Kebabs
Lovers of skewered food know the pure joy of eating kebabs. A tender, savory bite pulls you in first, paving the way for the spicy, lightly smoky undertone to seal the deal. This allure is the marinated meat grilled to perfection — a simple put-together that makes it a go-to choice for dinners and backyard festivities. Although fresh lamb and beef are the most common choices, consider opting for canned Vienna sausages when you're in the mood for experimenting or want to save time. It's a slightly unusual choice but you might find it refreshingly exciting.
As always, canned meat comes with unparalleled convenience. Already seasoned and cooked, it's good to go straight out of the can. All it needs is a bit of seasoning beforehand and reheating. Although it may not seem like much, this will save you precious time and effort, keeping the process hassle-free without compromising too much on the flavors.
Of course, this switch is bound to give your kebabs a different taste. A blend of seasoned chicken, pork, and beef, canned Vienna sausage is distinctively meaty and savory with a saltiness often present in canned food. Texture-wise, it's soft and spongy, but after coming off the grill, you may find its exterior slightly firmer. It's a stark departure from the familiarity of ground meat, but that's all the more reason to try it.
Make this switch better with the help of other ingredients
Seasonings are one of the key factors for creating delicious kebabs, even more so with Vienna sausage since it's not a traditional ingredient. Anything typically used in kebab recipes, such as black pepper, cumin, dried oregano, paprika, etc., will work. Add spices like nutmeg, allspice, cardamom, and cinnamon for a touch of warmth to accompany all that hearty, aromatic goodness. No matter what you use, start with a light hand so you don't end up with overly salty kebabs.
The protein is undoubtedly the heart of a good kebab, but don't forget the other items on the skewer. Crunchy vegetables like onions, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, celery, etc. are always fantastic. If you'd like something bright to contrast the deep, hearty meat, pineapples and their tropical vibrancy are the perfect choice. Taking a page from Korean cuisine, where Vienna sausage is also prominent, tubed rice cakes and gochujang sauce are excellent pairings.
Once your kebabs are ready, the only thing left to complete the dish is a good dipping sauce. They are traditionally served with a garlic yogurt sauce, but the fun hardly ends there. Choose garlic aioli for something with a similar taste but a more zesty tone. Go with BBQ sauce for a sweet and sour touch to lighten the profile. If you've got nothing else, mustard or hot sauce are no-brainers that work every time.