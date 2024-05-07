The Historic Connection Between The Daisy De Santiago Cocktail And Bacardi

When Prohibition hit the U.S. in 1920, cocktail lovers flocked en masse to Havana, where Bacardi quickly emerged as the preferred liquor brand of the fashionable bon vivant crowd. More specifically, the "spirited" new age sippers were jetting to Bacardi headquarters, where artists, writers, and celebrities were known to fill the black and gold lobby around the clock. One such writer was Charles H. Baker Jr., an American bevy buff with a boundless budget from a new marriage who found himself taken with one of the Bacardi HQ's chief offerings, the Daisy de Santiago cocktail.

The drink's name is an homage to Bacardi's flagship distillery in Santiago, Cuba, and the cocktail is thought to have originally been invented by a bartender at the Bacardi headquarters in Havana. Its exact birthdate is lost to history, but the drink's first appearance in writing is in Baker's 1939 book "The Gentleman's Companion volume II — An Exotic Drinking Book." Per his log, Baker visited the bar four times during his stay in Cuba, and he calls the Daisy de Santiago "a lovely thing" and "along with the immortal Daiquiri, this is the best Bacardi drink on record," via Difford's Guide.

Along with the Daisy de Santiago, other Prohibition cocktail classics enjoyed at HQ included the Mismo and Mary Pickford. Bacardi has since moved its operation to Bermuda in 1965 following the Cuban Revolution of the 1950s.