16 Best Ingredients To Fill Your Egg Crepes With

Egg crepes are a tasty and easy way to add more protein into breakfast, brunch, and even dinner. Standard crepes — made with flour, milk, and eggs — are known as a brunch food, and are often paired with sweets like hazelnut spread and bananas. On the other hand, egg crepes are considerably eggier, if not made completely of eggs. This might vary based on the recipe, but generally, an egg crepe is made from whisked eggs that are cooked in a very thin layer.

These crepes will certainly have an eggy flavor, which we considered when compiling what fillings work best for this dish. However, you could choose to only use egg whites for a slightly more neutral taste, or if you don't want to eat the egg yolk. While these options are solo ingredients or pairings like fig and prosciutto, you can always add other fillings. From fresh herbs to mashed avocado, these are the best ingredients for filling your egg crepes.