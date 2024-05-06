How To Turn Your Granola Bar Into A Frozen, On-The-Go Breakfast Treat

Granola bars are already sweet, tasty premade snacks, but you can turn them into a frozen breakfast meal with a clever and efficient trick we (no surprise here) learned on TikTok. The transformation is simple and versatile, using the granola bar's wrapping plastic as a popsicle mold to easily peel off when you're ready to eat it. To execute the hack, grab your favorite granola bar and, without opening the wrapper, give it a few whacks with a rolling pin or even the heel of your hand to break it down into crumbles.

Then, add breakfast ingredients, such as fresh or dried fruit, nut butter, shredded coconut, and seeds to the crumbled granola. Insert a spoon, metal skewer, or wooden stick into the granola mixture, pour dairy or one of the many types of plant-based milk inside the wrapper, and give the mixture a few stirs to distribute the ingredients. Finally, place the granola bar stick-side up into a container and set it in the freezer for a few hours.

These frozen granola breakfasts deconstruct the bar into a bowl of granola elaborated with all your favorite add-ins. Freezing the mixture reconstitutes it into a fortified bar that's just as easy to eat on the go and a lot more nutritious. Plus, you get a novel texture by freezing these combined ingredients, with a nice crunch from the granola alongside melt-in-your-mouth frozen fruit cemented into a creamy blend of frozen nut butter and milk.