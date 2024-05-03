Trendy Chinese Food Brand MìLà Launches Spicy Crab Pasta Kit Collab With Uncle Roger

On May 5, 2024, internet celebrity and Malaysian stand-up comedian Nigel Ng, otherwise known as Uncle Roger, and trendy Chinese food brand MìLà (which happens to be Tasting Table's best-ranked frozen dumplings brand) are launching a limited-time Creamy Chili Crab Pasta kit with three different heat levels for spicy food lovers. Uncle Roger has dubbed this product his "Y So Weak" kit and says the flavors in this pasta give homage to the rich flavors of Malaysian crab chili. "I grew up on this beloved spicy crab dish, so to have that translated into this modern version is exciting. Uncle Roger would definitely approve," Ng stated in the press release. "It's so convenient, too ... no more reaching for the crab mallet and making a mess in your kitchen."

With each kit, you get two bundles of bucatini pasta, two creamy chili sauces (medium "Nephew" sauce and hot "Uncle" sauce), and a packet of eye-watering "Auntie" oil made from Carolina Reaper chili, one of the 20 types of peppers that will set your mouth on fire. In fact, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the Carolina Reaper chili is officially the hottest pepper in the world. It is appropriate to name a chili oil "Auntie," as Uncle Roger always pokes fun at his fictional middle-aged ex-wife Auntie Helen, a source of his pain and sad yet somewhat funny secret crying.