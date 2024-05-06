Save Stale Bread To Whip Up Pizza Dough In A Pinch

The next time you have any stale bread lying around, don't throw it out — you can turn it into pizza dough in a pinch. The process is actually quite simple. All you need is water to transform the bread into pizza dough.

Cut up the stale bread (about the amount of three sandwich rolls, or 200 grams) into smaller pieces, then place in a mixing bowl. Add ¾ cup of water and let soak for 15 minutes. Afterward, tear the wet bread into very small pieces or use a food processor. This is all you need for a pizza crust, but you can upgrade the consistency and flavor by adding one egg, which will help the dough stick together, and a ½ cup of parmesan. Mix up the bread, egg, and parmesan thoroughly, then transfer to a pan — a springform pan or a pie pan are two of the best options for this. From there, add the sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings. Finally, bake for 25 minutes at about 390 degrees Fahrenheit. The resulting pizza will be a thin crust, so keep that in mind if you prefer a thicker crust. Otherwise, the pizza will be quite similar to one that was made with regular pizza dough.