The Potentially Royal Roots Of Orange Carrots

Picture a carrot. It's orange, right? Of course. If it's a carrot, it's orange ... or maybe not. Turns out, the most trusted vegetable in the United States, according to a 2022 survey by Bolthouse Farms, wasn't always such a vibrant hue. We know you can find carrots in multiple colors these days, but which color came first? Surprise: It wasn't orange. That hue came way later and, by some accounts, it was conceived as a tribute to a 16th-century war hero. But let's back up a bit.

Researchers tend to agree that the orange carrot we know today was derived over millennia from a wild variety common to the Middle East and North Africa as far back as 5000 years ago, but carrots in ancient times were a far cry from the current-day vegetable consistently ranked among U.S. consumers' favorite produce. Instead, early carrots were pale in color, tough, and had a decidedly bitter taste. Some food historians, including John Stolarczyk, curator of the World Carrot Museum and all-around carrot stalwart, suggest that nomadic traders from North Africa introduced carrots to the Iberian peninsula in the 14th century.

A credible theory, but it casts doubt on a more whimsical story of origin involving a royal member of the House of Orange. According to folklore, orange carrots are a hybrid variety of the root vegetable developed by 16th-century Dutch farmers as a way to honor William, Prince of Orange, for heroic leadership during the Eighty Year's War.