Lima Beans Vs Edamame: Which Is Better For Topping Your Salads

At a glance, lima beans and edamame look quite similar, but there are differences to consider if you want to use either bean variety as ingredients to elevate your salad in addition to nuts or dried fruits. Both legumes provide distinct flavor, texture, and nutrients so the best choice really comes down to what kind of salad you are making to match the flavor profiles. Then there's the varying prep work involved before you can take the first bite of your salad.

There are some subtle similarities between lima beans and edamame. The first, and perhaps most obvious commonality is their similar green color which might be important if you like a pop of brightness on top of a salad. When it comes to certain vitamins and nutrients, both options contain similar levels of iron and vitamin E if you need more of either in your diet. But other nutritional components vary between the two beans, with edamame having twice as much calcium. The calorie contents are similar if you are counting the calories that go into your salad, and both can be boiled or steamed in around five minutes for easy preparation. So let's look a little deeper into the differences and which salads each one pairs well with.