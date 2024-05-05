How Long You Can Store Queso In The Fridge And The Trick For Reheating It

Meaning 'cheese' in Spanish, queso is more than just a block of cheese in the U.S. and Canada. When we hear 'queso,' we immediately think about gooey orange cheese dip often elaborated with jalapenos or ground beef that's a mainstay on most Tex-Mex menus. A veritable Southwesternized cheese fondue, queso dip is so popular that you can find it jarred along with salsas in the tortilla chip aisle. That said, it's even tastier to make from scratch in a pressure cooker or over the stove.

If you resist the temptation to lick the queso bowl clean, you can store leftover queso in the fridge for up to five days. Because of chemical preservatives, store-bought queso has an extended shelf life in the fridge of up to two weeks — but it can still go bad if not stored properly. The key to reaping the longest life is properly storing queso dip in a tightly sealed container. An airtight seal prevents water and outside smells from tainting queso as it sits in the fridge.

If you safely keep queso in the fridge, it will thicken and congeal. Consequently, you may need to add a bit of liquid when you reheat it. A simple trick for thinning out your queso without diluting it with water is to add a splash of milk. Milk will add a dairy richness that'll enhance the creamy savoriness of queso while maintaining its smooth, emulsified consistency.