The Most Common Cut Used To Make Grocery Store Beef Stew Meat

It can be hard to know what you are getting with any cut of beef from the grocery store, even those that are more clear than stew meat. There are familiar names like ribeye or flank steak that most people understand, but can you explain what makes a Denver steak or a flat-iron steak unique? At least those cuts have the benefit of a consistent definition to butchers, but stew meat is almost a non-label. If you put your beef in a stew, can't any cut be called stew meat? Unfortunately, you might never know for sure what you are getting with stew meat. But thankfully, most butchers behind the counter don't want you to make bad stew, and most of them are sticking to a few similar cuts of beef that really work: chuck and round (which shouldn't be used interchangeably for roast beef).

Beef chuck and round come from two very different parts of the cow — chuck from the shoulder and round from the rear of the leg — but they share characteristics that make them ideal for stew meat. Both are tough, have a lot of connective tissue, and have lean to medium fat. This makes them both more affordable and makes it necessary to slow-cook them to get tender results, two things that are great for beef stew. Most grocery store stew meat will be one of these two, and you can always ask your butcher to make sure.