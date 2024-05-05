9 Ingredients You Should Stop Adding To Your Charcuterie Board

What's not to love about a charcuterie board? Versatile, flavorful, and perfectly Instagrammable, a well-crafted platter is the stuff viral online content is made of. But the popularity of the charcuterie board isn't up to aesthetics alone. Their highly customizable nature is a huge part of what makes these social media standouts just as popular in the real world, too. There are endless guides to building a perfect charcuterie board, but the key is really very simple: Create a balance of flavor, texture, and color using ingredients that you love.

When it comes to crafting your ideal board, there's one important distinction to keep in mind, and that's the difference between a grazing board and a charcuterie board. While both feature an eye-catching assortment of goodies, charcuterie boards typically focus on cured meats and cheeses as their centerpiece, complemented by fruits, nuts, jams, and bread. Grazing boards, on the other hand, tend to be more diverse, incorporating just about any ingredient under the sun, from the savory (like fresh veggies and dips, fajita fixings, or buffalo wings) to the sweet (s'mores board, anyone?), with less of an emphasis on cured meats.

No matter your taste, there are endless ways to pile your preferred snacks onto a board to transform "girl dinner" into a wow-worthy centerpiece. While you can certainly stock your board with anything and everything you and your guests enjoy munching on (including some underrated additions), these are the ingredients we suggest skipping when preparing a crowd-pleasing charcuterie spread.